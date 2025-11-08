Tabor Asset Management LP Sells 14,301 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Tabor Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,301 shares during the quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,393,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $281.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.92 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

