ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 25.3% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 3,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Trading Down 1.2%

ASML stock opened at $1,016.96 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,086.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $952.53 and its 200-day moving average is $815.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $399.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.