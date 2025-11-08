UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stock Price

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $96.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Get MetLife alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 198.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in MetLife by 105.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 564.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.