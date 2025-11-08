UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.98.
Snap Price Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 8.60%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other Snap news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $221,103.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,436,173 shares in the company, valued at $42,565,234.59. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $256,064.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,109,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,508,432.36. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 510,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,723 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Snap by 169.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
