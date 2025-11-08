Tabor Asset Management LP Takes Position in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Whirlpool comprises 1.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $135.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.68. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.14%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

