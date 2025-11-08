Tabor Asset Management LP Sells 15,607 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Tabor Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,607 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 297.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $72,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,017 shares in the company, valued at $364,117.95. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $88,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,038. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.77. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.28. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 117.56%. The business had revenue of $241.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently -89.43%.

Cogent Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

