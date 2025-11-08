SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Shares Bought by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP increased its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja makes up 4.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter worth $649,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 6.0% in the second quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at $2,079,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Price Performance

NYSE SN opened at $92.37 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 9.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.57.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

