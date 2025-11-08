Tabor Asset Management LP Buys 23,213 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Amer Sports comprises about 3.5% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 17.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amer Sports by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amer Sports by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $29.47 on Friday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.97.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Amer Sports’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

