Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $20.43 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 555,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,432,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

