Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,008 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Zacks Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.