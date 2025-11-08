Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 453,037 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,037 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 3.88% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $45,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.84. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

