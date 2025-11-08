Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 286,201 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 152.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,201 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $36,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

