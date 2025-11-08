Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 17,925 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $90,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $170.99 and a 12 month high of $234.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

