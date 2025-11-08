Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 8.79% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $58,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

BATS:PNOV opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

