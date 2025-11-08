Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1,377.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Amundi raised its stake in Corning by 64.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after buying an additional 2,507,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,789,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,560,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Corning by 185.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,801,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Corning by 37.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,835,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,875 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,053.75. The trade was a 56.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

