Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,071,866 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,450,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071,866 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne comprises approximately 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of SentinelOne worth $81,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 247.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in SentinelOne by 501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 284,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 237,267 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 287.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $57,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 294,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,633.60. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $989,589.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,398.74. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 481,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,206 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of S stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

