Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,338 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 4.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $58,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.6% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.6% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 52,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 9.3%

BATS PJAN opened at $46.02 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

