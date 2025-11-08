Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation $TYG Position Cut by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 47.6% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. North Ground Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

In other Tortoise Energy Infrastructure news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 0.7%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Shares of TYG stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

