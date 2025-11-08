Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Holdings Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,019 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 2.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Cloudflare worth $146,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after purchasing an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $88,203,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,647,000 after acquiring an additional 619,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,011,000 after acquiring an additional 538,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total value of $11,862,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,173.25. The trade was a 70.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 638,060 shares of company stock worth $133,217,328. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $233.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of -776.77 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

