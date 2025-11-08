SouthState Corp Purchases 133 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $3,683,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 119.3% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 280,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,392,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $617.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $685.11 and a 200 day moving average of $682.31. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $397.33 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.94.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

