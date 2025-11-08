Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 930.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 753,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 467.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 453,678 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,742,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,773,000 after acquiring an additional 149,079 shares during the period. Finally, Obsido Oy purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,774,000.

LRGF stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

