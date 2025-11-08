KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,508 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,682,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after buying an additional 1,232,337 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,720,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,173,000 after buying an additional 1,192,557 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17,727.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,044,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,622,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,828,000 after acquiring an additional 847,025 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

