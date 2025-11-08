11,003 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Acquired by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $124.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $128.07.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

