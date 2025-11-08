Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.