iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,707,000 after acquiring an additional 135,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,670,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after purchasing an additional 160,353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,472 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 878,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 827,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,335,000 after purchasing an additional 61,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $49.02.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

