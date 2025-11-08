Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Price

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. Amplitude has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.29 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a negative net margin of 31.36%.Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Amplitude has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.08 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 107,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,948.72. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,750. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2,126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,160,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,575 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $20,292,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $5,475,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 932.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 529,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 477,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

