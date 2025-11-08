Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

