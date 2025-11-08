Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $415.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price objective on Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $304.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.50 and a 200-day moving average of $333.72. Carvana has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $413.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.14, for a total transaction of $5,307,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,561.34. The trade was a 65.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,131,750. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 670,975 shares of company stock worth $239,834,203. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Carvana by 5.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,319,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,862,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

