iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Bought by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,693,000 after purchasing an additional 374,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after buying an additional 71,888,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,229,000 after buying an additional 599,149 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,367,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,881,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,326,000 after acquiring an additional 74,660 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

