Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Southern Copper by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 9.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total value of $27,870.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,706.55. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 814 shares of company stock worth $97,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Shares of Southern Copper are set to split on Wednesday, November 12th. The 1.0085-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 11th.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 30.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.