Comparing Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Galaxy Payroll Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services $1.20 billion 0.71 $52.99 million $2.03 16.41 Galaxy Payroll Group $3.49 million 2.36 -$3.51 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Payroll Group.

This is a summary of current ratings for Barrett Business Services and Galaxy Payroll Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galaxy Payroll Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.10%. Given Barrett Business Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than Galaxy Payroll Group.

Risk & Volatility

Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Galaxy Payroll Group has a beta of -2.29, suggesting that its share price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Galaxy Payroll Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services 4.49% 24.59% 7.27% Galaxy Payroll Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats Galaxy Payroll Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. The company provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. It serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, restaurant franchises, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Galaxy Payroll Group

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides payroll outsourcing, employment, and consultancy and market research services. It has operations in Hong Kong, Macau, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

