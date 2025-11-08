KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,245,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CFC Planning Co LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.62. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $268.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

