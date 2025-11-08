State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 29,100 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.58.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,400. This trade represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $295.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.54 and a 1 year high of $310.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

