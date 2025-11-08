Rialto Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,354,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,507,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,178,000 after purchasing an additional 350,001 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,068,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,448,000 after purchasing an additional 476,097 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after buying an additional 80,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,128,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1514 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

