Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $254,000 in The Boeing Company $BA

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.80.

BA opened at $194.40 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.74. The company has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

