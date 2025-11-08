Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 10.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,021,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $142,841,000 after buying an additional 173,315 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $239.15 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $681.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

