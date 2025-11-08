Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,715,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,496,000 after acquiring an additional 584,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,922,000 after acquiring an additional 566,979 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,122,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,696,738,000 after purchasing an additional 528,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $560.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $193,595.79. This trade represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 98,078 shares of company stock worth $51,445,892 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.