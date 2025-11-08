Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $93.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

