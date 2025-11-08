Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $447.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $496.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.42 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.83.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

