Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 8,550 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 53.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 546.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.