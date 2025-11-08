EchoStar Corporation $SATS Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EchoStar by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 343,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 389,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 45,123 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,541,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Q. Abernathy sold 16,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $1,379,691.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Gaske sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $3,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,838.25. This trade represents a 96.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 460,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,967,480 over the last three months. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

EchoStar Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. EchoStar Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 0.94.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($43.14). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

