Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $4.91 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.69.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.