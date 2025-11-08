Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,150,000 after acquiring an additional 75,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IOO opened at $123.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.24. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

