Rialto Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 107,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

