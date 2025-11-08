Freemont Management S.A. Invests $4.76 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $228.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

