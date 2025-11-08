Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 2.4% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Williams Companies by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 64,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 189,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $59.53 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

