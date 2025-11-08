Rialto Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF accounts for 3.0% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rialto Wealth Management LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scratch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $4,925,000. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBIL stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $75.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.238 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

