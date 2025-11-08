Rialto Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $479,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 148,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 119,809 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.75 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

