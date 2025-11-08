Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 2,316 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM

Menlo Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URNM. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 567,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 272,594 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 231,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 1.3%

URNM stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

