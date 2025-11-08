Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $50.76 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up about 3.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Curtiss-Wright worth $50,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 6,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,565,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.00.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
Shares of CW stock opened at $579.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $538.01 and a 200-day moving average of $481.40. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $612.28. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.
Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright
In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.