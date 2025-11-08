Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $50.76 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up about 3.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Curtiss-Wright worth $50,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 6,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,565,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.00.

Shares of CW stock opened at $579.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $538.01 and a 200-day moving average of $481.40. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $612.28. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

